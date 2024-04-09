Dan Hurley, Zach Edey Got Into It During National Championship Game
UConn and Purdue are facing off in the national title game Monday night. The Huskies lead 36-30 at the half in a back-and-forth contest. Zach Edey has been excellent for Purdue, but drew the ire of UConn coach Dan Hurley at one point.
During a break in the action that came after a hard screen from Edey, Hurley stormed onto the court to confront the officials. He thought Edey should have been called for a foul. As he yelled at the officials, Edey turned and said something, which led to Hurley yelling at Edey. It was a tense moment.
Here's video:
Look, I'm an Indiana alum and I can't stand Purdue. Even I can see that was a clean screen by Edey. And while I'm thrilled this is the last time I have to watch that 7-foot-4 monster play college basketball, Hurley was absolutely out of line here.
I get that Hurley's whole thing is going right up against the line of what's acceptable behavior for a coach, but this crossed it.