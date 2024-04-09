The Big Lead

Dan Hurley, Zach Edey Got Into It During National Championship Game

By Ryan Phillips

UConn and Purdue are facing off in the national title game Monday night. The Huskies lead 36-30 at the half in a back-and-forth contest. Zach Edey has been excellent for Purdue, but drew the ire of UConn coach Dan Hurley at one point.

During a break in the action that came after a hard screen from Edey, Hurley stormed onto the court to confront the officials. He thought Edey should have been called for a foul. As he yelled at the officials, Edey turned and said something, which led to Hurley yelling at Edey. It was a tense moment.

Here's video:

Look, I'm an Indiana alum and I can't stand Purdue. Even I can see that was a clean screen by Edey. And while I'm thrilled this is the last time I have to watch that 7-foot-4 monster play college basketball, Hurley was absolutely out of line here.

I get that Hurley's whole thing is going right up against the line of what's acceptable behavior for a coach, but this crossed it.

