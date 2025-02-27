Dan Hurley shows 'comedic' side during postgame press conference
By Tyler Reed
No matter the players on the court, college basketball has always been a sport where the coaches rule the show.
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has quickly become one of the biggest names in the sport. Something that is easy to do after winning back-to-back national championships.
However, the quest for a third straight title has proven difficult, and Hurley's quick fuse has been on display a few times this season.
Hurley has been called out for his attitude a few times this season (possibly a few times by myself); however, the Huskies' head coach appears to be attempting to show his lighter side, kind of.
When asked if his team is handling the press better now than they were earlier in the season, Hurley found his moment to take his jab at the media in the room.
Hurley said the media has been a "not safe for work" word to him all season long. Quickly after saying this", Hurley said he misunderstood what the question actually meant.
Well, at least we know that Hurley is a robot that was built only for winning national championships. It appears that deep down in his chest, the man has one of these things called a heart.
Of course, it is easy to joke around if you're Hurley, especially when your team dominates the Georgetown Hoyas like they did. However, if I were Hurley, I wouldn't quit my day job.
