Dan Hurley still pinpoints struggles in Maui as turning point for UConn's season
By Tyler Reed
The quest for a three-peat has not been the fairytale story that anyone in the UConn fanbase was hoping for.
The Huskies have found themselves on the outside of the Top 25, and the chances of cutting down the nets this March are looking slim.
UConn stumbled out of the gate this season, losing all three of their games in the Maui Invitational this past November.
The team's performance was enough for head coach Dan Hurley to admit that he would never coach in the tournament again.
It appears that Hurley still has disdain for the tournament. In a recent interview on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Hurley talked about how the team was "rattled" in Maui.
"This year, our confidence got rattled in Maui, and I've had to build this team up," stated Hurley. It wasn't just the players who got rattled in Maui.
Hurley was livid throughout the entire tournament. There were moments when it felt like his head might literally pop off of his bottle with the way he was yelling at officials.
Hurley's loose cannon attitude has helped create the persona fans have come to know of him. However, when things aren't going well, it's not as cute to the media or the college basketball fanbase
The three-peat looks to be put on hold for the time being. However, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see UConn find their confidence during a deep March Madness run.
