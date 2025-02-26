Dan Campbell shares insane amount of interviews he took to fill coaching staff
By Tyler Reed
The Detroit Lions' dream season fizzled out in epic fashion when the team was stunned by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs.
The Lions were the number one seed in the NFC, however, the amount of injuries suffered by their defense, along with a dreadful performance by Jared Goff, was too much to overcome.
The franchise didn't have much time to grieve as their offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, and defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, each accepted head coaching positions.
Not only that, but many other coaches on the staff accepted positions elsewhere, leaving head coach Dan Campbell with the task of basically rebuilding the majority of his successful staff.
When discussing what went into finding the pieces for his new coaching staff, Campbell told the media he conducted between 24 and 26 interviews this offseason.
The head coach of the back-to-back winners of the NFC North mentioned he wanted to take his time in making sure he finds the right coaches in something he is calling "phase 2" of his tenure with the Lions.
Great teams seemingly always lose coaches in the next offseason. It's the price you pay for being good. However, with so much praise of the former staff, can a new staff keep up the new standards that have been created in Detroit? It could be a very interesting season for the Lions.
