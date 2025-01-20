Dan Campbell right about Lions' Super Bowl window still being open
Lions head coach Dan Campbell tried to put a positive spin on what was a disappointing end to the best season in team history on Monday.
Speaking with reporters two days after the team's 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders, Campbell said he was still hopeful about the future, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.
"I know the guys, [the loss] eats away at [them]," Campbell said Monday. "I know the right guys -- they're our guys for a reason and that's what will always give me hope and let me know we're only going to be better. We're going to come back stronger, we're going to learn from this, and it's just more fuel on the fire, is what it is."
Campbell was asked about the team's Super Bowl window, and said he feels like they're still well within their contention frame.
"Yeah, I do," Campbell said. "We talk about that core. That core group is still intact -- and we've signed some back, some are up on contracts and that'll be ongoing. But, yeah, we absolutely do. I think the most important thing is you want to know you've got your culture, you've got your identity, and you've got players that fit into that, and we've got that. And we've got players in every pivotal position you can ask for to have success and those guys are made the right way, so, absolutely, our window is open."
Critics will point to the fact that the Lions' coordinators, Ben Johnson on offense and Aaron Glenn on defense, are both front-runners for the various head coaching vacancies around the league, as proof that the Lions missed their shot, that their window is officially closed now. And yes, losing both coordinators at once can be a lot to overcome.
But don't forget: this team was the absolute best team in the NFL all season long this year. The offense has weapons up and down the roster, and the defense was one of the NFL's best for much of the season, despite being absolutely devastated by injury.
That latter point, about the defense's abysmal injury luck, should be the focus here. This was a team that lost essentially its entire starting defense over the course of the season. They have talent up and down the lineup when healthy, and have built the defense into one capable of hanging with anyone.
Likewise, the offense's on-field talent is far too much to overlook. Johnson got creative with how he used it, sure, but it's the kind of roster that any offensive coordinator should be thrilled to get their hands on.
Campbell has proven himself to be a smart coach; he understands the locker room and the culture he's created better than anyone, and he won't bring in coaches who don't fit what they're trying to do.
The Lions were the best team in the NFL this season, and given the players still in the fold, there's no reason to think they won't be back in that position come next year.
