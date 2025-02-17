Dalton Knecht trolls Draymond Green for Rising Stars team's criticism
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green's last NBA All-Star game appearance as a player was back in 2022, but the 4x NBA champion was actively involved in 2025's edition of the event.
How? Well, considering the All-Star weekend took place in San Francisco, Green was invited as a broadcaster by TNT.
Keeping Green's success as a podcast host in mind, many expected a great coverage from the Warriors star, but they were disappointed by the 34-year-old relentless bashing of the new All-Star game format.
RELATED: Hockey steals the spotlight during NBA All-Star Weekend
Green had a major issue with Candace Parker's Rising Star Challenge winners competing against Shaq's Team OGs.
"You work all year to be an All-Star and you get to play up to 40, and then you're done," Green said. "This is so unfair to Victor Wembanyama, who just took this game very seriously; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who just took this game really seriously. ... All so we can watch some Rising Stars. Now we get the treat of watching the Olympic team play against a U-19 team. Come on, what are we doing."
Green was also asked to rate the new format, he gave it a 0-out-of-10. Evidently, Green's comments didn't sit well among members of the Rising Stars team.
In fact, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, who was part of the roster, had a perfect five-word response to Green's relentless bashing.
"It’s Draymond. He’s just talking," Knecht said.
Yes, the new format wasn't good and the lack of real basketball being played among the All-Stars was concerning, but Green could have avoided taking it out on youngesters trying to make their name in the NBA.
Either way, the NBA has some tough calls to make ahead of the next year's All-Star game in Los Angeles.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mac McClung saves the dunk contest
NBA: Draymond Green says Warriors will ‘win championship’
GOLF: LIV has spent nearly $5 Billion(!)..for what?
NHL/SPORTS MEDIA: Four Nations Face-Off generating huge audiences