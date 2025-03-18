Dallas Mavericks reportedly denied salary cap relief amid injury crisis
The Dallas Mavericks find themselves in a dire situation following a spate of long-term injuries to a majority of their roster. After Dante Exum was ruled out for the season, there was talk about the team potentially having to forfeit games due to a lack of players which hasn't happened yet.
However, there is more bad news for a franchise reeling from trading away their franchise superstar. The Dallas Mavericks reportedly tried to petition the NBA for salary cap relief to sign players, but Brian Windhorst reported that the situation doesn't look promising.
Speaking on Brian Windhorst And The Hoop Collective, the NBA insider stated, ""From what I understand, [the Mavs] have asked the league for relief and the league to this point has not offered them relief."
Tim Bontemps explained why he thinks the Mavericks will be denied, adding, "The league can't offer them relief. Because this is why you have hard salary cap limits. If you say, 'Oh, well hey, you had all these injuries, so we're going to let you get away with skipping past this apron to sign players,' all the other teams are gonna understandably go, 'Hey, wait a second. Why are they getting any breaks? Everybody's got to follow the rules.' That's why you leave yourself cushion with these kinds of deals and don't put yourself $50,000 below the apron."
The Mavericks have been dealing with injuries to Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Derrick Lively II, Jaden Hardy, Caleb Martin, Dante Exum, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Davis and Hardy have recently be assigned to their G-League affiliate, the Texas legends, but it remains to be seen how soon they will be able to return.
