NBA Insider drops bad news for Dallas Mavericks' Kevin Durant pursuit
It was the same old story for the Phoenix Suns during their recent matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite strong performances from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Suns were handed a 120-118 defeat at the hands of the Grizzlies.
The Suns have now dropped to a 30-35 record as they remain the 11th seed in the Western Conference. Keeping the Suns' current state in mind, many rumors have emerged about Durant's potential future with the team.
Some have predicted that the Slim Reaper and the Suns are all set to mutually agree to part ways via a trade this summer. If it comes to that, the Dallas Mavericks have been named as the top destination for Durant.
In fact, multiple reports have suggested that the Mavs are likely to go all-in to acquire the 2x NBA champion, but NBA insider Marc Stein dropped a brutal report to squash those dreams.
“Dallas has been repeatedly described as a potential Durant suitor, before the deadline and since, but I continue to hear that reports of its interest have been overstated,” Marc Stein reported on his substack. “The Mavericks, based on my best read, are not currently planning for a three-star construction. Securing Irving's future as their backcourt anchor after stunningly surrendering Luka is a priority — Irving holds a $44 million player option for next season — and it is likewise obvious that Dallas would have to gut its depth to make a competitive trade offer for Durant."
Despite being hit with a wave of injuries, including an ACL tear for Kyrie Irving, the Mavs are reportedly focused on securing the veteran guard for the forseeable future.
If that turns out to be true, the Mavericks won't have enough room for Durant's massive $54.7 million salary next season without parting ways with key role players.
