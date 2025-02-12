Dallas Mavericks fans furious after Mark Cuban's NSFW scream goes viral, 'Clown show'
Over the last couple of weeks, the Dallas Mavericks have continued to lose fans at an alarming rate. It began with general manager Nico Harrison trading Luka Doncic in a shocking move to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Mavs received Anthony Davis in exchange for their generational star, but the 2020 NBA champ has been sidelined indefinitely after suffering an injury during his season debut.
During the same time period, the Mavs ownership has continued to suppress the fanbase's anger and disappointment with their decisions.
A perfect example was on display during the Mavericks' recent game against the Sacramento Kings, where the organization ejected one fan who apparently chanted 'Fire Nico' chant. The incident took place when the Mavs were shooting free throws during a crucial moment of the game.
What's more surprising is the fact that minority owner Mark Cuban was present on the sidelines and engaged in a heated altercation with the said fan.
The above-attached clip shows Cuban dropping F-bombs on the crowd. As expected, the Mavs Nation was furious with the now-viral video and had a plethora of a reaction to it on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Mark Cuban is saying way worse things here than fans yelling Fire Nico," one fan wrote.
"Cuban is a b***h. Expect nothing less," another added.
"Watch out he is a tough guy! I can’t believe I liked this guy years back. What a tool," a fan wrote on X.
"Seems like Cuban was the one violating code of conduct," one fan pointed out.
Considering Cuban was the majority owner of the organization until 2024, it's tough to see him turning on the loyal fanbase.
