Dallas Cowboys mock draft: One month from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Daniel Flick, SI.com: After losing Jourdan Lewis in free agency, the Cowboys have a vacancy at nickel corner. Barron can fill that as a rookie while offering long-term upside on the perimeter, where Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland currently start.
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Josh Liskiewitz, Pro Football Focus: Burden is an ideal “five-tool,” multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, displaying the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense.
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Daniel Harms, The Draft Network: The popular picks for the Cowboys focus on the offensive side of the ball, but don't be surprised if Dallas goes in a different direction come draft day. Jihaad Campbell presents a unique matchup advantage as a linebacker with impressive pass-rushing skills, which can help Micah Parsons disrupt opposing offenses and quarterbacks.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: After again treating free agency like a yard sale while other teams operated as though they were at the auction house, Dallas is due for a spark. Golden certainly provides that, with his knack for creating separation making him an enticing asset for Dak Prescott and a Cowboys offense searching for some semblance of a threat beyond CeeDee Lamb.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: He looked like a top-10 pick in 2023, but an injury limited him in 2024. How he runs his 40-yard dash will be big, but he plays long and athletic and plays fast enough. The Cowboys need to add a young corner who can start.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: McMillan reminds me of Keyshawn Johnson. He can play in the slot or outside at the X position. And while he is not a true burner, he plays fast. McMillan had 33 catches on balls thrown 20 or more yards downfield over his three seasons at Arizona, which shows his outstanding ability to track the deep ball.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: With Zack Martin's retirement leaving a huge hole in Dallas' O-line, this Missouri product could help the Cowboys get back to playing bully ball at the line of scrimmage.
