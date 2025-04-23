Dallas Cowboys mock draft: The final first-round forecasts
By Joe Lago
The 2025 NFL Draft is just hours away. The final NFL Mock Draft Consensus canvassed the latest forecasts to trace how the first round will play out.
If the Dallas Cowboys keep their No. 12 overall pick, who will they select? Below are the players being projected to the Cowboys by the mock drafting community.
Tyler Booker, guard, Alabama
Peter Schrager, ESPN: Booker, a bully of a guard, could help add some much-needed beef to the Cowboys' line. Having had Zack Martin retire this offseason, there's going to be a desire to fill the interior with a plug-and-play lineman. Everyone will be clamoring for the Cowboys to take a running back or receiver. Let's go guard, though. That's how I see it.
Emeka Egbuka, wide receiver, Ohio State
Pro Football Focus: Egbuka would immediately boost Dak Prescott's receiving weapons opposite CeeDee Lamb, as Lamb and KaVontae Turpin are the team’s only qualifying receivers who finished 2024 with a separation rate above the 50th percentile. Egbuka's 91st-percentile separation rate (85.8%) from this past season signifies that he can be a boon to the Cowboys' passing game.
Matthew Golden, wide receiver, Texas
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: Golden is one of the fastest players in the draft who rode an incredible run through the College Football Playoff toward first-round status as a prospect. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t exactly hid his love for Golden this draft season, so let’s see if this is one we can guess perfectly right.
Mike Green, edge rusher, Marshall
Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: The Cowboys need a lot, but imagine Green and Micah Parsons next to one another for just one second. Incoming defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus thrives on a system that is largely blitz averse, allowing his players at the line of scrimmage to stunt, twist and game their way to success. Green and Parsons could form a bash brothers coalition that can make a dent even against the powerful, but possibly a little stiff, Eagles offensive line.
Tetairoa McMillan, wide receiver, Arizona
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: CeeDee Lamb can't keep shouldering such an outsized portion of the load. McMillan gives Dallas a big perimeter wideout and red-zone target with great body control and chunk-play ability.
Jalon Walker, linebacker, Georgia
Henry McKenna, Fox Sports: Walker is the most versatile defensive player in this draft class. He can play inside linebacker, outside linebacker and edge rusher. His money-making skill, of course, is rushing the passer.
