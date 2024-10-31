D'Angelo Russell predicts Bronny James' career trajectory
Many believe that the Los Angeles Lakers took a major risk by drafting Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. However, the Lakers front office remains confident in their pick.
Evidently, James Jr. sharing the court with his father LeBron James has emerged as one of the biggest storylines of the 2024-25 NBA season. But what's next for the 20-year-old?
Well, Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell gave his two cents on the potential career trajectory for Bronny in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints.
"Bronny is a guy that didn't go through multiple years of college, the preparation, this and that,” Russell said. "He's going to have a different route (than Dalton). I think him working and being under the new regime of the Lakers and coaching staff and obviously his dad, I think he's going to be set up for success as well. He's got a lot of good vets around him. He's a dog too, so he's going to work and I'm excited for him."
Bronny has faced huge criticism since getting drafted into the NBA. To be honest, he is by far a good player right now. But at the same time, critics shouldn't forget that he is a late second-round pick.
More often than not, late second-round picks have a short career in the league. But as Russell says, the presence of elite veterans could help James Jr. in unlocking his real potential in the future.
