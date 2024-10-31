Bronny James has arrived in the NBA
By Max Weisman
Only 40,578 more to catch the old man, Bronny! In the second game in which Bronny James played, he scored his first NBA points. Late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 134-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, James hit a midrange jump shot for his first career points. Ironically, his points came in the very building in which his father played for 11 seasons, including his first seven.
After Bronny scored the crowd erupted in cheers, and cameras cut to LeBron on the sideline in conversation with Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell, but clearly noticing his son had scored.
The Cleveland crowd first gave Bronny a standing ovation when he checked into the game, and got louder a few minutes later when he scored. Bronny was 1-for-2 with two points and two assists in the final five minutes of the game.
Los Angeles picked Bronny with the 55th overall pick and he and his father made history on opening night, becoming the first father-son duo to share the court in NBA history. To put in perspective how long LeBron has been playing, Bronny was born just prior to LeBron's second season with Cleveland. It's now his 23rd season and he's still playing well. James finished with 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting Wednesday night.
