Curtis Blaydes admits he had to Google his opponent ahead of UFC 313 bout
By Simon Head
Curtis Blaydes has faced a plethora of established names during his UFC career, but when he received his latest bout assignment, he had to grab his phone and do some research.
No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Blaydes returns to action at UFC 313 this weekend, where he’ll take on UFC debutant Rizvan Kuniev in a preliminary card matchup at T-Mobile Arena.
RELATED: UFC 313: Alex Pereira dares Magomed Ankalaev with $200,000 charity bet
It’s a matchup that Blaydes didn’t see coming, and when he saw the name on the email, he said he needed to look it up so he could find out more about the man he’d be facing on March 8.
“I did (a double take), but like I always say, the money’s the same regardless if it’s Jon Jones or if it’s a debut guy,” he told MMA Fighting.
“The money’s the same, so I’ll always be down.”
Kuniev previously fought in the PFL, where he defeated Brazil’s Renan Ferreira via unanimous decision.
But that win was scratched from the record books after it was discovered that he had tested positive for anabolic steroids drostanolone, metenelone, boldenone, and 19-norandrosterone and was subsequently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
That allowed Ferreira back into the PFL’s 2023 heavyweight season, and the Brazilian went on to win the championship.
Blaydes discovered Kuniev’s failed drug test and NSAC suspension while looking him up ahead of their fight this weekend. But, despite the Russian’s past indiscretions with banned substances, Blaydes said he has no issues with facing him inside the Octagon.
“Roids are not going to be the difference. It’s not going to be enough,” he said.
“Even if he is on some stuff, I don’t believe it’s going to help him with his sprawling or help him take a punch. I’m all right with it, even if he is on some stuff.”
Blaydes also spoke about fellow heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane, and revealed that he has repeatedly attempted to book a fight with the French contender, only for Gane to turn down the possibility on multiple occasions.
“I normally don’t do this, but he has turned (it down),” he said
“I have heard this from my management speaking with Hunter (Campbell, UFC CBO), who does the contracts and negotiations. He has turned me down three times over the past four years.
“I remember I asked for him originally in 2021, and they gave me (Alexander) Volkov. I wanted him again after that one and they gave me Derrick Lewis. I’ve asked for him a few times.
“Originally that’s the one I wanted after the Aspinall fight. ‘OK, I guess I’ll go for Gane,’ and he ends up in there with Volkov. I don’t think we will ever fight, unfortunately.
“It just sucks because I think it would be a great fight for me. I beat him, that should be enough to get another title shot.
“Beating the guy I’m about to fight right now, it’s hard to say.”
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Best landing spots for Darius Slay
NFL: Post-Combine Consensus Mock Draft
NBA: Wilt’s 100-point game remains too wild for some
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA:O’s, Nats finally resolve cable dispute