Cubs unveil Wrigley Field’s new swanky center-field seats
By Joe Lago
The latest sports stadium craze is to get fans as close to the action as possible.
Wrigley Field's new seats in center field definitely enhance the bleachers experience.
On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs announced a new outdoor space beyond the center-field wall called "The Yard," where groups of four to 50 fans can take in a game with "a more intimate vibe" in the Budweiser Bleachers above the batter's eye.
Fans can "rent" the spaces, which include high-top seating, private coolers for unlimited beverages (beer, seltzers and nonalcoholic drinks) and a ballpark meal that includes hamburgers and hot dogs among the options.
“Fans often tell us that Wrigley Field is their summer home, so we wanted to create a space that feels like their own backyard,” Cubs senior vice president of ticketing Cale Vennum said in the team's press release.
Of course, watching a game from The Yard is not cheap. According to The Athletic's Jon Greenberg, four tickets for the Cubs' home opener is going for $1300 ($325 each). Prices for the same number of tix during the season go as high as $1,560.
The Yard certainly provides a new perspective, but the 41,649-seat Wrigley Field already featured the rare feeling of intimacy at a big-league ballpark. No matter where you sit, the crowd at Cubs games always feels like one giant party.
