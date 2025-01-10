A's surprising ticket news shows Sacramento's excitement for MLB
By Joe Lago
The Athletics, the Major League Baseball team formerly known as the Oakland A's, shared some very encouraging news Friday about its upcoming inaugural season in Sacramento.
The club announced it has sold out all of its 2025 season tickets at Sutter Health Park, the minor-league stadium that is being upgraded to major-league standards to accommodate the A's. The team relocated to the California capital city after saying goodbye to Oakland, its home for 57 years, and will play at least three seasons in Sacramento while a new ballpark is built in Las Vegas.
The A's did not reveal the number of season tickets that have been sold, but it's clear excitement is building for MLB's debut in Sacramento.
Sutter Health Park has a current capacity of 14,014 with 10,624 fixed seats. Additional lawn seating exists on the grass berms beyond the walls in left and right fields.
The ballpark's major-league upgrades include new dugouts and bullpens and a new two-story home clubhouse. The A's will share Sutter Health Park with the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
“We are expecting to sell out a lot of games, which is exciting for us,” A's slugger Brent Rooker told MLB.com's Martin Gallegos. “I think the atmosphere is going to be great."
The A's stadium saga is well-documented with several mishaps by owner John Fisher and former team president Dave Kaval. Fisher and Kaval abruptly aborted their "Rooted in Oakland" campaign and a waterfront stadium proposal at Howard Terminal to pursue a permanent home in Vegas, where shovels have yet to hit the ground despite Fisher's commitment to help fund a $1.75 billion ballpark with a rising price tag.
The A's will play their Sacramento home opener on March 31 against the Chicago White Sox.
