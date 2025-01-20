Cowboys' head coach search has a new betting favorite
By Joe Lago
Brace yourselves, Dallas Cowboys fans. A new betting favorite to become the team's next head coach has emerged.
It's no longer Deion Sanders, the former Cowboys cornerback who reportedly has genuine interest in the job. And it's not Kellen Moore, the ex-Dallas offensive coordinator who's drawing unflattering comparisons to Jason Garrett, another uninspired Cowboys head coaching hire.
The new leader in the clubhouse, at least when it comes to DraftKings wagers on who'll be the next Cowboys head coach, is none other than the team's current offensive coordinator — Brian Schottenheimer.
The 51-year-old Schottenheimer is now the new betting favorite at -250, replacing Moore, whose odds have fallen to +250.
Sanders, who was the initial favorite, has had his odds plummet from -250 to +750.
Schottenheimer's lack of head coaching experience at any level would not be a deal breaker for Jones, who promoted Garrett from assistant head coach and OC to interim head coach in 2010 and then full-time head coach in 2011.
Jones also would make the in-house hire of Schottenheimer to maintain continuity for quarterback Dak Prescott in the system established by Mike McCarthy, who left the Cowboys after failing to agree to a new contract.
Dallas fans can't be blamed for feeling dismayed by another potential head-scratching decision by Jones.
The Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995, and even the most optimistic outlook can't reasonably predict Schottenheimer ending the franchise's championship drought, not when the NFC East features the steady Philadelphia Eagles and the ascendant Washington Commanders.
