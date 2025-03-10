Amani Toomer says free agents are avoiding the "sinking ship" Giants
By Matt Reed
As the NFC East continues to become more of.a two horse race with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders finding huge success in 2024, the New York Giants find themselves in a very awkward position this offseason.
RELATED: The Seahawks massively overpaid for Sam Darnold
While the Giants have been linked to a veteran quarterbck like Aaron Rodgers to help turnaround their offense, a former New York star seems to believe that free agents are intentionally staying away from the franchise because of its growing dysfunction.
Amani Toomer was on ESPN Radio recently and cited the Giants' inability to get big names in free agency due to players wanting to "avoid the sinking ship." After finishing with the third-worst record in the NFL a season ago and consistently struggling over the years since Eli Manning retired, it's easy to say that Toomer might be onto something.
At this stage, the Giants have to win games early in the 2025 season with the futures of GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll very much hanging in the balance.
However, without an influx of free agents, that will leave the draft as the area where New York has to strike gold like they did last season with the addition of star receiver Malik Nabers.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Geno Smith trade creates QB chaos
NFL: Rams reload for another run at a ring
ROUNDUP: Recap a wild weekend in the NBA and NFL
CBB/WATCH:Championship Week is here…are you ready?