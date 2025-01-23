Could Jerry Jones lure another Super Bowl-winning coach to Dallas?
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Cowboys will always move the needle in the NFL. No matter how good or recently, how bad they are.
The Cowboys and former head coach Mike McCarthy decided to part ways after a deflating 7-10 season.
Now, it is up to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to find the next person to lead the franchise, and he may have his eyes set on another Super Bowl-winning coach.
All reports are leaning toward the franchise hiring 2024 offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be the next head coach.
However, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that Pete Carroll has been in contact with Jones about the position.
Carroll spent 14 seasons as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. In that time, he took the team to two Super Bowls, winning one.
Carroll has been a success at every stop of his coaching career. The former USC Trojans head coach also has a collegiate national championship.
The idea of hiring Carroll shouldn't feel strange; however, Carroll is 73 years old, and the pressure that comes with the Cowboys job seems like it would be better fitted for a younger candidate.
No matter what, the Cowboys vacancy will always be a sought-after position. Age and experience matter, but what really matters to Jones and the fans is finding a winner.
The former Seahawks coach checks the box of being a winner. However, a long future with Carroll on the sidelines doesn't seem like it would be in the cards.
