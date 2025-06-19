Cooper Flagg shines during 'impressive' 2025 NBA Draft workout for Dallas Mavericks
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Mavericks only have one player on their minds when it comes to the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the Western Conference team has to be very pleased with what they saw during their pre-draft workout with their future star.
RELATED: Former NBA star compares 2025 NBA Draft pick to LeBron James
Cooper Flagg has been the presumptive number one pick since the start of his freshman season at Duke, however, after showing the college basketball world that he was an elite prospect every team in the NBA Draft Lottery mix was hoping to get the opportunity to draft him.
So when the Mavericks won the number one pick wilh less than two percent odds, that allowed Dallas the chance to replace Luka Doncic immediately after the NBA world torched the organization and general manager Nico Harrison for sending the Slovenian star to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dallas expressed their extreme happiness with how Flagg has looked throughout the draft process, and after his most recent workout, it's become more clear than ever that he will be selected with the top pick.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Buss family sells majority stake in Los Angeles Lakers after $10 billion valuation
SPORTS MEDIA: Magic Johnson breaks silence on Buss family selling Lakers for $10 billion
MLB: Multiple groups bidding to purchase homeless MLB franchise
NFL: NFL team surprises with signing of UFL sensation 'The Thiccer Kicker'
WNBA: Fever star Sophie Cunningham jerseys sell out after viral WNBA brawl