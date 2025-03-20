Cooper Flagg's 'Pain free' ankle after injury will be NCAA Tournament's biggest story
Cooper Flagg, Duke's burgeoning superstar and the likely number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft gave an update on the status of his injured ankle on Thursday, ahead of the Blue Devils' first-round clash with Mount St. Mary's.
Flagg said he was "pain free," per ESPN's David Hale, and said he was ready to get back on the court.
"We've been working through the steps of just getting back to 100 percent, and I feel very good," Flagg said Thursday. "I'm very confident moving forward."
"He's been itching to get out there," Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said. "I think that says a lot about who he is because a lot of guys would be more patient or not as anxious to get out there. That's just not the way he's wired, his family, everybody with them."
Flagg's health is going to become one of the biggest storylines of the tournament. The Blue Devils are a good team without Flagg, and they should be able to handle Mount St. Mary's, and either Mississippi State or Baylor should be doable without him. But having a fully healthy Flagg turns this team from a Sweet 16 lock with the potential for more into a heavy favorite to make a Final Four or national title run.
If he's healthy and able to fully move without pain, the Blue Devils will be heavily favored throughout the tournament. But ankle injuries are tricky things; they have a tendency to linger and crop up at random times. If he's hindered at all, or has to come off because he re-aggravates it, their status as tournament favorites is going to change pretty quickly.
On top of that, a re-injury, or other complication that could result in something more serious will lead to some serious scrutiny of Scheyer and the Blue Devils' medical staff for possibly rushing their superstar back to the court.
Regardless, one thing is for sure: Flagg's ankle is going to be the most scrutinized apppendage in the country for the next three weeks.
