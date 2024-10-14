Nick Sirianni criticized for 'clown behavior' by ESPN's Damien Woody
By Joe Lago
Nick Sirianni broke not one but two unwritten rules for an NFL head coach on Sunday: 1) Don't talk back to your own fans in public and 2) Don't bring your children to the postgame press conference to allegedly avoid any tough questions from the media after another lackluster performance.
Sirianni committed both coaching sins after his Philadelphia Eagles struggled to beat the Deshaun Watson-plagued Cleveland Browns in a 20-16 win in which the fans periodically booed the home team at Lincoln Financial Field.
Fox's cameras captured Sirianni walking toward the stands and exchanging unpleasantries with the crowd. Sirianni tried to dismiss the confrontation, saying afterward that he was just "just excited to get the win."
"We hear them when they boo," Sirianni said. "We don't necessarily like it. I don't think that's productive for anybody. But when they cheer for us and when we've got them rolling, we love it."
Later, Sirianni was asked why he decided to bring his three kids to his postgame press conference and gave a long answer about the importance of family and football.
On ESPN's "Get Up" on Monday, former NFL player Damien Woody made it clear where he stood on Sirianni's explanation for the sudden family photo op and the coach's actions toward Eagles fans.
"What's this clown behavior, bro? This dude is a clown. Like seriously," Woody said. "You're going to seriously talk trash to the fans? Your own fans?
"People come out here and pay big money to come out and watch you put a product out on the field. When you don't perform well, they have every right to boo you. And you're going to get in all of your feelings because fans are booing you, because your team stinks. Like bro, come on.
"And then you going to bring your kids into the postgame to kind of soften the blow from what reporters might ask you. This dude is a straight clown, bro. I just don't have any respect for what this man is doing. Y'all barely beat the god-awful Cleveland Browns and then you want to talk trash to the fans. Get the hell out of here."
