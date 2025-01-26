Conor McGregor takes aim at entire Nurmagomedov family with social media salvo
By Simon Head
The rivalry between Conor McGregor and the Nurmagomedov family appears to be very much alive.
The Irish MMA superstar watched Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov claim a majority decision victory over Irish challenger Paul Hughes in the main event of the PFL's Road To Dubai Challenger Series event on Friday night, then jumped on social media to praise Hughes, and slam Nurmagomedov.
"Tremendous fight and performance! Easy win for Hughes, he DOMINATED THAT FIGHT," McGregor posted on X.
"And (Usman) exactly what it says on the tin, a Nurmagomedov. Runner, sprinter, bolter, scarper, scurrying 'fighter'."
McGregor didn't stop there, as he unloaded on the entire Nurmagomedov fighting family.
"The Nurmagomedovs are not fighters. They are the most non fighting fighters out of Dagestan and all time," he continued.
"Run away around the cage and shoot ass b*****s. Dagestan is better than the Nurmagomedovs and that is a FACT!"
McGregor was a distant spectator, with the Irishman in Philadelphia for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's KnuckleMania V event at Wells Fargo Center.
But that didn't stop him from weighing in on the events across the globe in Dubai, as Hughes narrowly missed out to Nurmagomedov on the scorecards after a thrilling five-round battle.
McGregor's beef with the Nurmagomedov family stretches back to 2018, when his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov was at its peak. It saw several verbal skirmishes between the pair, with McGregor infamously attacking a UFC fighter transport with a dolly ahead of Nurmagomedov's UFC lightweight title defense against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223.
McGregor eventually got his shot at Khabib, and it didn't go well for the Dubliner, who was forced to submit to a neck crank submission in the fourth round of their title fight at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.
Following Khabib's victory, a wild brawl broke out that saw Nurmagomedov jump the cage to attack members of McGregor's team, while members of Nurmagomedov's team attempted to blindside McGregor during the melee.
Nurmagomedov went on to defend his title twice more before calling time on his career with a perfect 29-0 record. McGregor, meanwhile, is still technically an active member of the UFC roster, though we haven't seen him in action since he broke his leg in his UFC 264 defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.
"The Notorious" has also become a part-owner in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and even teased a surprise appearance, as a fighter, inside the BKFC's squared circle at some point in the future.
