Conor McGregor delivers wild promo at BKFC press conference
By Simon Head
Conor McGregor is never shy when there's a hot mic in front of him, and in front of a packed crowd of Philadelphia fight fans, "The Notorious" delivered possibly his wildest pre-fight promo yet.
McGregor, who hasn't fought since breaking his leg in a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, is now a part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, which is bringing a big event to Philly this weekend.
The fight card features former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and former UFC featherweight contender Jeremy Stephens, who will go head to head in the main event, while former UFC heavyweight contender "Big" Ben Rothwell will take on BKFC's heavyweight world champion, England's Mick Terrill, in a title bout.
But McGregor was the star of the show at the pre-fight presser, as he arrived almost an hour late, strode onto the stage, and delivered a fired-up speech to the Philly crowd.
"Sorry I'm late. I don't give a f**k," he said.
"I'm the big boss around here. Philadelphia, what's up?
"I'm here to summon the Gods of fighting to action. May they turn our combatants' knuckles to knives. And on Saturday night, may we all bleed in the honor of Philadelphia's rich fighting history.
"May we, as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships organization, the alien of combat sports, rise above the night sky and rain down blows viciously, and prove our worth against any deniers."
That's quite the opening. But McGregor wasn't finished there, as he fired up the Philly fans by praising BKFC founder David Feldman and main event star Alvarez – both Philadelphia natives – and gave a big shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles, who take on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.
"David Feldman, Philadelphia native, has brought us back here, and I want every fighter on the card to know, and every fighter that's invited to this event to understand – you are the chosen ones," McGregor continued.
"You are the fighters and the people that are going to bring this company up to the top, where we deserve.
"So David, congrats on the success, I'm honored to be here. Eddie, good luck. This is a big one.
"I was around the length and breadth of Philadelphia bars last night, enjoying myself. I had a few Philly cheesesteaks!
"I gave a big shout out to the Eagles – a big game this weekend. So, go Birds!
"This is a Philly type of weekend, baby! And we're kicking it off, Bare Knuckle style!"
