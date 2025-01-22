Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship Merchandise, How to Buy
After beating Notre Dame, Texas, Oregon, and Tennessee, the Buckeyes sit at the top of the college football landscape and have won their first NCAA football title since 2014. It is a historic accomplishment for the university after battling through adversity all season long.
Buy Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship Merchandise
Buy Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship Merchandise
Jeremiah Smith sealed the deal with a 56-yard reception late in the fourth quarter on third and eleven, and Will Howard established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft with a 17/21, two-touchdown performance in the National Championship Game.
Buy Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship Merchandise
Buy Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship Merchandise
Ohio State fans can be a part of history by claiming their very own officially licensed National Championship and College Football Playoff merchandise by clicking on any of the photos or links. FOCO has all the latest gear for Buckeyes fans to rep all offseason proudly long. They have a great selection of championship hats, beanies, handbags, bobbleheads, and hoodies.
Buy Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship Merchandise
Buy Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship Merchandise
Championships are special, and they do not come around often, so make sure to show your support for your favorite team. There is no better way to rep your colors than with this official Ohio State Buckeyes gear and merchandise.
Buy Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship Merchandise