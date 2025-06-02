College football player announces retirement following cancer battle
Troy wide receiver Chris Lewis won the biggest battle of his life when he completed treatment for osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that affected his left leg.
After sitting out the 2024 college football season, during which he was a graduate assistant on the Trojans' staff, Lewis waited until Monday to announce his playing career is over.
“Unfortunately, in December 2023, my career took a turn I didn’t see coming,” Lewis wrote. “I gave everything I had to rehab, but despite all the work and prayers, my leg didn’t recover the way we hoped. After deep prayer and conversations with my doctors and medical team, I’ve been medically advised to retire from the game I’ve given my heart to.”
Lewis told ESPN's Pete Thamel that doctors discovered a mass behind his left knee in an MRI scan after the 2023 season. Doctors eventually diagnosed Lewis with osteosarcoma. The mass behind his knee was an aggressive, malignant bone tumor in his left femur.
Lewis underwent 10 weeks of chemotherapy treatments. Last September, he announced on Twitter/X he was cancer free.
Lewis had 735 receiving yards in 2023, his first season after transferring to Troy from the University of Kentucky, and was among the NCAA leaders in touchdown catches with 10. He also earned a third-team All-Sun Belt nod in 2023.
