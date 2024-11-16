College football fans around the country have one team to root for during Week 12
By Tyler Reed
Week 12 of the college football season is here. Fans are just mere moments from getting the early Saturday games started, and there's plenty of action to be excited about in this week's slate. However, there is one game that should not be forgotten today.
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will travel to Huntington, West Virginia, to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in a big Sun Belt Conference matchup. Now, to many, that may not seem like an important matchup. However, if you know the history of Marshall football, this game means everything.
November 14th, 1970, 75 players, coaches, and community members were killed in a tragic plane crash that changed the foundation of the Marshall football program. This weekend, the program takes time to remember all those who were lost on that tragic day. This is a game that has become more than a game on the schedule for the Thundering Herd every season.
I grew up about an hour away from Huntington; I know how important this football program is to the area and how no one will ever forget those who lost their lives 54 years ago. Today, we all are members of the Thundering Herd. Today, we are, Marshall.
