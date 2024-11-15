Thomas Castellanos makes decision after being benched by Boston College
By Max Weisman
Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos announced Thursday that he'll be leaving the program to enter the transfer portal. Castellanos has one year of eligibility left. The decision comes after Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien named Grayson James as BC's starting quarterback on Monday for their game against No. 14 SMU on Saturday.
"I've had some of the best experiences of my life in the Eagles Nest and I will truly cherish these memories forever," Castellanos wrote. "Unfortunately, all good things come to an end, even though it's sooner than I would like. I will trust in God and his plan for me on my journey. Eagles Nest you'll always have a special place in my heart."
The decision to move forward with James comes after he replaced Castellanos in the third quarter of Boston College's 37-31 win over Syracuse last Saturday. BC was trailing 21-14 at the time but then scored touchdowns on three straight drives. James went 5-for-6 with 51 yards and a touchdown after entering the game.
Castellanos had started 20 games for Boston College over the past two seasons, but the Eagles will be moving on from him.
"I have to make interests in the best decision of the football team," O'Brien said. "I look at the team and try and do what's best for the team. I think what's best for the team right now is for Grayson James to be the starter."
Castellanos should get attention in the transfer portal. He's thrown for 3,614 yards, rushed for 1,307 yards and posted 47 total touchdowns in his college football career so far, and while he may not land on a team in a power conference, he could be an effective quarterback for a solid Group of 5 team.
