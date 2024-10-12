College Football 2024: Best games of Week 7
By Tyler Reed
The college football season has entered Week 7. While last weekend didn't look like an intense week on paper, it delivered one of the more chaotic weeks in college football history. This week, the story is the exact opposite.
Week 7 is filled with heavyweight bouts, and we have them all lined up for you to preview. Here are the best games of Week 7.
South Carolina vs. #7 Alabama
South Carolina has the unfortunate task of playing Alabama after the Crimson Tide suffered the worst loss in program history. Now, that could mean this isn't the Alabama of old and that the Gamecocks have a shot. Or, it could have just been a be a bad week, and Alabama is ready to steamroll South Carolina. Time will tell.
RELATED: Vegas predicts Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty to put up massive numbers on Saturday
#1 Texas vs. #18 Oklahoma
The first-ever SEC version of the Red River Rivalry, or is it the Red River Showdown? Either way, Texas and Oklahoma will show the so-called party down south that this rivalry is the best in the entire sport. Who will earn the first SEC victory over their most hated foe?
#9 Ole Miss vs. #13 LSU
For the first time in a long time, it feels the SEC is up for grabs. Two teams that could pounce on the opportunity are Ole Miss and LSU. After last season's 55-49 shootout victory for Ole Miss, it feels that fans could be setting up for another classic between two rivals.
#2 Ohio State vs. #3 Oregon
In the main event of Saturday, the Big Ten will ignite a new rivalry between two powerhouse programs. The Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to the West Coast for their first-ever conference game in the Pacific time zone. College football fans live in our world where thet could see this exact game happen three times in the same season.
However, nobody will forget the first.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Jets name new play caller to cap week of changes
NBA: Ja Morant out for ‘revenge’ this season
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: May the Costas-Darling memes never end