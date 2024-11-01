College Football 2024: Best games of Week 10 & betting odds
By Tyler Reed
Five weeks remain in the college football regular season. College Football Playoff discussions will begin heating up next week, but this weekend could be the tale of who will be in those discussions.
Here is a closer look at the best games in Week 10, as well as the betting odds from ESPN BET.
#4 Ohio State vs. #3 Penn State
Spread: -3 OSU
O/U: 46.5
ML: -155 OSU, +135 PSU
The main event of the weekend will be a noon kickoff between the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions. Both teams will be in the playoff discussion, but the winning program on Saturday will be elevated to a higher level.
#1 Oregon vs. Michigan
Spread: -14.5 Oregon
O/U: 55.5
ML: -750 Oregon, +475 Michigan
The Week 10 doesn't have a lot of heavyweight matchups, but it does have big brands facing off. On paper, Oregon will roll the defending champion Wolverines. However, there's a reason the games are played, right?
#18 Pittsburgh vs. #20 SMU
Spread: -7 SMU
O/U: 56.5
ML: -280 SMU, +230 Pitt
Just as everyone drew it up, SMU and Pittsburgh currently sit in the top four of the ACC standings. The winner on Saturday night will keep pace with Miami and Clemson on their quest for conference supremacy.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
