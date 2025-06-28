Cleveland Cavaliers make big Lonzo Ball splash
The Cleveland Cavaliers led the Eastern Conference in the 2024-25 season, finishing with the second-best record in the NBA. The team, led by Donovan Mitchell, outperformed expectations under head coach Kenny Atkinson, but failed to make it to the Conference Finals.
The Cavaliers have a great roster, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are an incredible big man combo, while Darius Garland plays off Mitchell in the backcourt. However, it seems they weren't satisfied with their roster. The Cavs made a trade on Saturday, one that significantly bolsters their backcourt.
Shams Charania reported that the Cavaliers have traded for Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls, sending back Isaac Okoro in the deal. While Ball has struggled with injuries in the last few years, he could prove to be a significant addition for Cleveland.
This trade helps the team out in two ways. With Ty Jerome likely to move in free agency, Lonzo is a great backup guard to have in place. And with Darius Garland missing time till October, he will reportedly miss time to start next season. This provides Atkinson with an interesting alternative.
Lonzo missed more than two seasons with knee problems that many feared could end his career. However, he played 35 games for Chicago last season, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. If he can stay healthy, he could prove to be a real difference-maker for the Cavs.
