Christen Goff delivers sneak peek of 2025 SI Swimsuit issue
By Tyler Reed
Unfortunately, Christen Goff will not be watching her husband, Jared Goff, in the Super Bowl this season, as the Detroit Lions were stunned in the NFC Divisional Round.
However, bad times don't last, as Christen is once again a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit crew for 2025.
RELATED: Taylor Swift owns the Grammy red carpet with red dress one week before the Super Bowl
On Monday, Goff surprised fans with a joint Instagram post with SI Swimsuit, delivering a sneak peek at one of her looks in the 2025 issue.
Take a look below:
The caption for the photo states;
"From Swim Search, to Rookie Of The Year, to SI Swimsuit model, @christengoff returns for the 2025 issue. The perfect sneak peek to start off your week! Issue hits stands in May."
According to Goff's profile on the SI Swimsuit official website:
"The co-winner of the 2021 Swim Search, she was named co–Rookie of the Year (with Katie Austin) following her ’22 issue appearance.
She’s now posed for SI Swimsuit for five consecutive photo shoots, including with photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica for the 2025 issue."
An incredible accomplishment for the Goffs, who have come a long way since Christen went viral in 2021, celebrating the Lions' first win with Jared as quarterback during an SI Swimsuit photoshoot.
It may not have been the ideal season for Goff and the Lions, but the Goff family keeps on winning in other aspects of life.
Also, why does it feel like every time I write Goff is appearing in the SI Swimsuit edition, I keep picturing Jared? Christen, we're gonna need you to bring the hyphen in for the last name. Does Harper-Goff work?
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Magic’s Luka-AD take is worth a look
NBA: Jason Kidd does not look happy with the trade
CFB/NFL: There’s yet another Manning on the way
NFL: Are the Titans really interested in Shadeur Sanders at No. 1?