Chris Russo drags Jacksonville Jaguars owner in epic rant (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
Chris Russo has made a living being a brash sports radio host. His emotional rants can be seen even on ESPN from time to time.
The sports media world has turned into a loud take environment; however, sometimes hearing someone be dunked on with the heat that Russo has is needed.
In a recent episode of ESPN's 'First Take,' Russo took some time to eviscerate the Jacksonville Jaguars and owner Shad Khan.
Russo went all in on Khan and his Jaguars. The ESPN co-host believes that Khan is running a mess in Jacksonville.
Russo believes it's time to put the pressure on Khan as many fans do with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
According to Russo, the Jaguars have only had one ten-win season since Khan bought the franchise, and those numbers are not good enough.
It has been a long-running joke that the Jaguars intentionally stink because Khan wants them to move to Jacksonville. However, now it's starting to feel like that joke might be a reality.
The Jaguars will once again be watching the postseason from home. The reason for that may very well be the ownership and their desire to create a championship team.
