Chicago Bears mock draft: One month from NFL Draft

By Joe Lago

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (RB09) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.

Below are the players being projected to the Chicago Bears with the No. 10 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: They upgraded their offensive line in free agency, but will continue to do so here by taking Banks to challenge Braxton Jones at left tackle. They could also consider taking a defensive edge or inside player here. But the push to fix the line will win out.

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: The Bears have completely revamped the interior of their offensive line, and now they find a long-term option at left tackle to finish their efforts up front. ... Campbell could go much higher than this, so this is a nice get for the Bears.

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Ben Johnson's immense success with a two-back rotation in Detroit could prompt Chicago to expend its top pick on a physical runner to partner with the dynamic D'Andre Swift.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Josh Liskiewitz, Pro Football Focus: Jeanty is a total-package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme.

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Daniel Flick, SI.com: The Bears addressed their interior offensive line in free agency and added pieces to their defensive front, which gives them flexibility in the first round. Chicago still needs help at tackle, and Membou may be the draft’s best. He’s athletic, strong and didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit in 2024.

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Daniel Harms, The Draft Network: Bringing in Grady Jarrett was a good start to improving the defensive line, and I hope he can return to his previous form. However, Montez Sweat could use a running mate opposite him in Chicago. Shemar Stewart has all the traits, power and athleticism to be a dominant player in the NFL.

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Ben Standig, The Athletic: Signing free agent Dayo Odeyingbo should not preclude the Bears from pursuing an edge defender, whether they’re monitoring a Trey Hendrickson trade or dipping into this deep class. The potential wrinkle is whether new head coach Ben Johnson wants to replicate Jahmyr Gibbs’ running back electricity in Chicago.

