Ruben Amorim delivers a grim reality to Manchester United supporters
By Matt Reed
Manchester United are in one of the toughest periods in the club's history, and manager Ruben Amorim isn't sugar-coating his thoughts on the squad as they try to finally move forward towards Premier League relevance again.
"We are being the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United," Amorim said during his post-match interview Sunday.
It doesn't get much more direct than that, especially when United suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Brighton. That marks United's 10th loss of the season and now puts the Red Devils 24 points behind league leaders Liverpool.
United have also lost six matches of their first 12 matches this season at Old Trafford, which is the first time the club has been that poor at home since 1894.
The reality is there's not much that can be done at the moment for Amorim and the club with its current selection of players, but the Portuguese manager has to at least hope that comments like this can spark some kind of steadying of play during the second half ot the campaign.
Otherwise, it's very possible the Red Devils could fall closer and closer towards the relegation battle, which would only worsen the club's outlook during its disastrous period of results.
