Chaz Lanier NIL Worth: How much does Tennessee star make in endorsements?
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the best teams in all of college basketball this season, and guard Chaz Lanier is a huge reason why.
The 6'4" senior is the offensive heart and soul of the Volunteers this season, and his sharpshooting touch is crucial to their hopes as they make a push for the first men's national title in school history.
Lanier has had a sublime senior season to cap off a stellar college career. He's averaged 18.1 points per game, and shot a staggering 41 percent from three, a talent that was on full display during his 20-point game against UCLA. Lanier hit five of six from three, after knocking down six of 13 from behind the arc against Wofford, and cementing his current status as the hottest shooter in college basketball.
Lanier spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at North Florida, but didn't become a fixture in the starting lineup until last season, when he supernovaed his way onto the scene, averaging 19.8 points and shooting 44 percent from three for the Ospreys. That inspired Lanier to hit the transfer portal to get some of that sweet, sweet NIL money, and the Volunteers, desperate to find offensive help after Dalton Knecht's NBA departure, were all to happy to give it to him.
According to Claire Boyer of Sports Illustrated, Lanier's NIL deals are worth a whopping $1.5 million this season. While the nature of those deals isn't highly publicized, that number puts Lanier in very good company, in the same neighborhood as UConn's Paige Bueckers ($1.4 million) and Marquette's Kam Jones ($1.6 million).
Jones is a fantastic comp to Lanier; a pair of dynamic, sharpshooting guards essential to their team's fortunes.
Lanier's NBA future is murky; he's projected as a second-round pick with the potential to be a late first-rounder if his Tournament continues to go well, but one thing's for sure: his time at Tennessee has been plenty lucrative for the sharpshooter.
