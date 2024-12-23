Charlie Woods' first hole-in-one shows he's ready for the PGA Tour
By Matt Reed
Sunday marked a full-circle moment for Tiger Woods, but it was actually Charlie Woods that stole the show at the PNC Championship after recording his first tournament hole-in-one. The rare feat for Charlie came nearly 28 years after Tiger's first ace in competitive play at the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open.
Charlie put together a two-hole stretch that most golfers would dream of, after securing his first eagle and then following it up on the next hole with an ace. Altogether, the Woodses put together an impressive 15-under 57 round that almost gave them their first PNC Championship as a pairing.
"It was awesome. No one made a mistake today. It was the most fun I’ve ever had."- Charlie Woods on his memorable round
RELATED: PGA Tour seeks truce with LIV to end golf's 'Civil War'
For Tiger, the tournament marked an opportunity for him to play competitive golf again as he prepares to make another run on the PGA Tour in 2025.
The father-son Woods duo fell just short on the final hole to finish second in the event after Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, sunk an 18-foot eagle putt on hole 18 to secure the championship. Charlie and Tiger also finished runners' up in the 2021 edition of the tournament when John Daly and John Daly II narrowly captured the win.
Even during the special win for Langer and his youngest son, the two-time Masters champion sang the praises of Charlie Woods, suggesting he doesn't believe it'll be long until the Woodses capture their own PNC Championship title.
"It won't take 'em long. I promise you that," Langer said.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: A heartfelt goodbye to Rickey Henderson
NFL: Lions show off another brilliant trick play
CFB:12-team Playoff a nightmare so far
NBA: LeBron is back on IG and cracking jokes