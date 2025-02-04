Charles Barkley makes major announcement about his future in television
Charles Barkley has made an important decision about his future as a basketball broadcaster — and it won't involve NBC or Amazon.
"I'm informing NBC that I will not accept their offer," Barkley said on The Steam Room with EJ and Chuck. "I'm gonna cancel my future meetings with Amazon. ... My heart is always and will be at Turner Sports."
Barkley has served as a studio analyst for TNT since 2000 — a remarkable run of longevity considering it was his first job in broadcasting since his final season with the Houston Rockets in 1999-2000.
The NBA did not renew its contract with Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT, to allow the network to broadcast live games after the 2024-25 season. That cast doubt over the future of TNT's signature studio show, Inside the NBA, on which Barkley has been a mainstay for 25 years.
In November, "Inside the NBA" found a new home beyond the 2024-25 season as part of a deal in which Warner Bros. Discovery will license the show's rights to ESPN. TNT will continue to produce “Inside the NBA” after it changes networks.
"The only thing I'm waiting on right now between TNT and ESPN, I met with ESPN," Barkley said. "Those guys were amazing. I wanna thank you guys for taking your time, and I just met with the TNT people. I'm hoping that this thing comes together and I can stay with TNT and ESPN but, as I've said, it's all gonna be dictated on my workload. I'm not gonna work more as I get older."
