Australian breakdancer faces serious allegations for Paris Olympics debacle
By Joe Lago
The Paris Olympics breaking "performance" of Raygun is no longer funny, at least not to the author of a scathing petition demanding answers and an apology from the Australian breakdancer.
The Change.org petition calls for "immediate accountability and transparency" into how Raygun, aka Dr. Rachel Gunn, was able to qualify for the Paris Games. It alleges that Gunn "manipulated the selection process to her own advantage" by setting up "her own governing body for breakdancing."
The petition, which is addressed to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Austrian Olympic Committee, concludes with its final demands, namely a "public apology" from Gunn and the AOC's Anna Meares for "misleading the Australian public and attempting to gaslight the public and undermining the efforts of genuine athletes."
It also calls for a "full investigation into the selection process" and "an audit of Dr. Gunn's business dealings."
On Wednesday, over 30,000 people had signed the petition.
Gunn competed as Raygun in the first-ever Olympic breaking competition last week at the Paris Games, and her performance went viral not for its artistry but for its absurdity. She received zero points and has been both celebrated and ridiculed for the substandard routine.
Meares defended Gunn and her performance in a press conference in Paris last week, calling the criticism on social media "really disappointing" and citing Gunn's "great courage" to "fight for her opportunity."
"She is the best breakdancer female that we have for Australia," Meares said.
Neither Gunn nor Meares have spoken publicly about the Change.org petition and its allegations. However, it's clear that this controversy continues to stoke intense emotions three days after the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.