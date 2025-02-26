Cam Ward's estimated contract is the exact reason going back to school was wise
By Tyler Reed
Before you know it, the NFL Draft will be here. A weekend that changes the lives of over 200 athletes. One of those athletes waiting to hear his name is Cam Ward.
Ward made a statement in his lone season with the Miami Hurricanes. In his lone season with the Hurricanes, Ward led the ACC in touchdown passes with 39.
Ward's 2024 campaign resulted in the quarterback finishing fourth in the Heisman voting, as well as earning All-American honors.
Before taking his talents to South Beach, Ward spent two seasons with the Washington State Cougars.
According to BetMGM, Ward was projected to be a fifth-round pick after his junior season with the Cougars.
However, the decision to play another year of college football has now catapulted Ward into first-round conversations. Those kind of conversations also come with a larger contract.
The former Hurricanes quarterback was looking at an estimated contract of $4.5 million after the 2024 season.
Now, Ward is looking at an estimated contract of $35 million. The move to play another season is a great example of making sure you're ready for the next level.
Most of the time, players are looking for the quickest route to the professional level and to secure their so-called financial bag.
However, if Ward would have done that, he would have missed out on nearly $25 million more on his first contract. It literally pays to be patient.
