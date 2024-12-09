Caitlin Clark had a 4-word response for Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs
Caitlin Clark is widely viewed as the face of women's basketball's recent surge in popularity around the globe. With the next WNBA season yet to start, fans evidently want to keep up to date with what their favorite stars are doing in the offseason.
While many players like to have a quiet offseason, the same cannot be said for the Indiana Fever star. Be it playing golf or supporting her alma mater Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark has been quite active over the past few months.
However, one thing that fans noticed over the past few days was her inactivity on X (formerly known as Twitter). Well, Clark found the perfect way to make her return to the platform.
She made a comeback on X with a short congratulations for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for winning their ninth straight AFC West title in the NFL.
"Bank is open …. CHIEFSSSSSSSSSSS," Clark wrote.
The tweet was in reference to Chiefs' kicker Matthew Wright's crucial game-winning field goal. Many fans were happy to see Clark supporting Mahomes and Co. in their quest for another Super Bowl.
As for Clark, she ended her rookie season by leading the Fever to a playoff berth. However, Clark's postseason journey lasted for just two games as the Fever were eliminated by the Connecticut Sun in the opening round.
