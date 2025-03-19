Soccer team holds moment of silence for player who was alive at home drinking brandy
By Josh Sanchez
We all make mistakes from time to time, but a Bulgarian soccer club in the country's top division had an unimaginably embarrassing gaffe.
The club, Arda Kardzhali, was honoring the life of 78-year-old former player Petko Ganchev prior to a match when they held a moment of silence, but there was one major problem: Ganchev is very much alive.
Ganchev's wife was at home when she saw on television that her husband had passed. He was returning home from his job and walked into his house, much to the surprise of his wife.
“I was 10 minutes late because I had a personal job," Ganchev said in an interview with Bulgarian website Blitz. "While driving home, my phone started ringing a lot. I parked in front of our house, entered the yard and my wife greets me crying, shouting: ‘Petko, Petko, they announced on TV that you have died!'
“I could not understand what she was telling me and what had happened. Then two of my friends called me. Being buried alive is quite stressful, really."
It had to be a stressful sitaution for family and friends, but Ganchev found the moment's humor and made sure to have a little drink. He said, "When I heard the terrible news, I poured myself a small brandy."
What an absolute legend.
If you were wondering about the match, it ended in a 1-1 draw. The club and club president reached out to Ganchev to apologize for the wild error. Cheers to life.
