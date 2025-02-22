Cristiano Ronaldo acts like a child after his teammate receives bizarre red card
By Matt Reed
Things are not going according to plan for Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates, and his side's latest shortcomings only amplified the club's struggles after another brutal loss Friday.
Al-Nassr have fallen to fourth place in the Saudi Pro League despite boasting a roster with immense talents, and the team's most recent defeat came with a wild moment involving their biggest superstar.
Ronaldo and his team were trailing 3-2 late in their match against Al-Ettifaq when newly-signed Jhon Duran was sent off with a wild red card.
Clearly frustrated by the questionable call, that prompted Ronaldo to go on a childish tirade that involved him blasting the ball into the stands towards fans.
With Al-Nassr's latest struggles and the title race looking to be well out of his side's reach, it raises more questions about how committed Ronaldo will be to his club beyond the summer of 2026 when his contract expires.
The Saudis are certainly hoping Ronaldo and other top players remain in their league as they continue to raise the quality of the domestic league in the lead up to the 2034 World Cup that will be held in the Middle Eastern nation.
