Bud Light drops star-studded early contender for best Super Bowl commercial
By Matt Reed
Bud Light is definitely bringing the big names this year to show off their brand during the Super Bowl, and two stars that will be along for the ride will include comedian Shane Gillis and musician Post Malone.
The duo appeared in a teaser clip shared by Bud Light on social media as Gillis and Malone showed up to a Super Bowl house party, but after ringing the door bell several times they start to wonder if they're at the right house.
The humorous bit continues for a few more seconds until Gillis' phone buzzes and they pair find out that their friends are actually in the backyard.
It's been a good past year for Gillis, appearing at major sporting events like the College Football Playoff National Championship, despite his beloved Notre Dame losing to Ohio State. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania native still has the Philadelphia Eagles left in the postseason as they try to reach the Super Bowl.
RELATED: Liam Coen called the Jaguars' bluff, and he'll likely be their next head coach
For Malone, this isn't his first rodeo in Super Bowl commercials, previously appearing alongside two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning in last year's Bud Light ad.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Latest Mock Draft: Abdul Carter on the rise
CFB: 2025 pre-season rankings released
NBA: Warriors’ owner making GM’s job difficult
MLB: Ichiro joins Derek Jeter in exclusive HOF club