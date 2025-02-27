Buccaneers reinstate Jon Gruden into their Ring of Honor
By Tyler Reed
Back in 2021, then Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned as the head coach of the franchise he was coaching for a second time.
The decision came after the Wall Street Journal and New York Times published stories detailing homophobic, racist, and misogynist language used by Gruden in emails that dated back to 2010.
The news sent shockwaves throughout the league, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers removed Gruden from their Ring of Honor around the time the stories went public.
However, it now seems that the franchise has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are reinstating Gruden back into their Ring of Honor.
The Buccaneers shared this official message about the decision to reinstate Gruden:
"Jon Gruden was initially inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor based on his many accomplishments during his seven seasons as our head coach and he remains a significant figure in the history of our franchise. Upon further reflection, we have decided to reinstate him into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."
Gruden has recently returned to the public eye, working with Barstool Sports. Although his name did not garner any movement during the latest NFL coaching cycle, it appears it may just be a matter of time before someone gives him a call.
