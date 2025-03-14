Bruce Pearl goes completely NSFW after Auburn's tough win over Ole Miss
By Matt Reed
Auburn has been one of the consensus top teams in men's college basketball nearly the entire season, and head coach Bruce Pearl wants everyone to know that his group isn't to be messed with.
RELATED: Cooper Flagg goes down in Duke's ACC Tournament win
Following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament on Friday, though, Pearl made some interesting comments while on the set of ESPN's College Basketball Live.
Let's just say, Pearl doesn't want anybody to question his team's manhood, but he put it in a way that certainly wasn't safe for people to listen to while at work.
Pearl went on a long rant about his team, but definitely didn't choose his words wisely enough to be aired on live television. Mind you, these comments came after a win, so it would be quite interesting to hear what the veteran coach has to say if Auburn suffers a loss throughout the weekend.
While Auburn certainly has a gauntlet to face the rest of the way in the SEC, they've proven throughout the season that they can handle nearly everything thrown their way. Potentially matchups against Alabama, Florida and Kentucky will certainly be enticing for fans though, especially with all those teams heading to the NCAA Tournament next week.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Latest mock drafts have Sanders falling
MLB: ‘Overlap’ hat fiasco continues
NBA: Stephen Curry is still hungry for more
SPORTS MEDIA:NBC retains Olympic rights