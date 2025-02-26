Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants the Rams, but does Los Angeles want him?
By Matt Reed
The Los Angeles Rams are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to follow this offseason with Sean McVay's team set to potentially trade away two significant pieces on the offensive side of the football.
Former Super Bowl winners Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have each been given permission to seek out trades this spring, however, if the Rams do in fact let their veteran quarterback go, who will replace Stafford?
According to New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard, Aaron Rodgers would like to be Los Angeles' next starting QB and would love to bring Davante Adams along with him. Currenlty, Rodgers is seek out his next career move, but Adams on the other hand is still contracted by the New York Jets after they traded for him last season.
Many forget, but the Rams still have veteran quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo in the mix as well and he could potentially be the team's vision to lead the position next season if McVay has enough trust in the former New England Patriot.
There's also a very real chance that Stafford does end up returning to the Rams despite his ongoing contract dispute with the team. The Rams reportedly have been looking to pay the veteran around $40 million per season, however, the former Super Bowl winner would be woefully underpaid in comparison to quarterbacks that received much more and have achieved significantly less.
At the start of last season, nine NFL quarterbacks were set to make over $50 million on an annual basis, while Stafford had a base salary of just $23.5 million. For a player that has made Los Angeles a contender almost every season since he arrived from the Detroit Lions it certainly feels like the Rams could do him justice if they want to continue their success.
