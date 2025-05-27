Broncos announce Demaryius Thomas will enter Ring of Fame
By Tyler Reed
On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos announced they will be adding a well-deserved member to their Ring of Fame this season.
The team took to social media to let fans know that the late, great Demaryius Thomas will be joining the team's Ring of Fame as a member of the 2025 class.
Owners Greg and Carrie Walton Penner had this to say about Thomas' addition to the Ring of Fame:
""One of the most beloved players and greatest wide receivers in franchise history, Demaryius inspired our fans with breathtaking athleticism, record-setting performances and a joyful, infectious spirit. While we wish 'D.T.' was with us to celebrate this special moment, we look forward to honoring Demaryius alongside his Super Bowl 50 teammates during an unforgettable Alumni Weekend."
Thomas was a part of the Super Bowl 50 winning team; however, maybe his most iconic moment was his game-winning touchdown reception, that was thrown by Tim Tebow in their 2011 Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Thomas ranks second all-time in receiving yards with the franchise at 9,055 yards. He also ranks second all-time in touchdown receptions with 60.
The Broncos legend tragically passed away in 2021. Now, fans will be able to keep the memory of Thomas alive forever, as he is inducted into the prestigious Ring of Fame in Denver.
