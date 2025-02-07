Joe Burrow gives surprising answer on the last time he felt football satisfaction
By Joe Lago
Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second year and threw for an NFL-leading 43 touchdowns this season to earn his second Pro Bowl selection.
The last time he was completely satisfied about a football achievement wasn't with the Bengals, though. It was in college with LSU.
"Probably the national championship in 2022 that I felt a culmination of a lot of different things that came together and worked out well for me," Burrow told Kay Adams on her "Up and Adams Show" in New Orleans. "That was an exciting moment."
Burrow obviously is setting a very high bar in order to feel completely satisfied. He celebrates big wins by smoking a cigar, and he told Adams that he would fire up a stogie if Cincinnati won the AFC North.
The Bengals won back-to-back division crowns in 2021 and 2022, but they have finished last and third, respectively, over the last two seasons with 9-8 records.
"I wouldn't say I'd be satisfied with that," Burrow said of an AFC North title. "A Super Bowl (win) would satisfy that."
Burrow wants Cincinnati's core group to remain intact with wide receiver Tee Higgins and tight end Mike Gesicki set to hit free agency. The quarterback said fellow Bengals stars Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson are committed to restructuring contracts to accommodate Higgins and Gesicki.
"We have guys that want to play together," Burrow said. "We're going to find a way to make that work. I know our organization wants to make it happen, too.
"Guys want to get paid what they're worth, but at the same time, I know how important it is to keep great players together. I'm going to do what it takes. I know they will, too. And hopefully our organization does what it takes to keep everybody around."
