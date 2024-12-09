Breaking down Ohio State's 2025 College Football Playoff outlook
Next up in our run through the college football playoff is Ohio State. The Buckeyes are one of the best teams in the country, but also one of the most conflict-ridden at the moment. Can they pull it together and win a title? Let's break it down.
Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
How We Got Here: It wasn't easy, or fun for Buckeyes fans this season. Ryan Day and Ohio State came into the year in the national title conversation, with one of the most expensive (and talented) rosters in all of football. And for the most part, the Buckeyes looked the part, thrashing inferior foes week in and week out. But, there were cracks in the armor; a narrow win over Nebraska in which their vaunted offense struggled to find purchase; a close win over Penn State in which Ohio State needed a late goal line stand to win; a narrow loss to Oregon. The concerns boiled over against Michigan, and the Buckeyes took a fourth-straight loss to their most hated rival in a year they had no excuse to lose. Now the fan base is antsy, and anything less than a deep playoff run could see some coaching changes.
The Good: This remains one of, if not the most talented team in college football, on both sides of the ball. They rank first in the nation in net EPA, and in the top three in both offense and defense. They're first in SP+, ahead of even Oregon. They have a wide receiver room that would make some NFL clubs jealous, featuring superstar freshman Jermaine Smith, stud senior Emeka Egbuka, and the versatile Carnell Tate. Their two-headed monster at running back in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson is terrifying when they get going. And the defense has no real holes anywhere, no weakness to be exploited or hole to be blown open. By all accounts, Ohio State should be the best team in the country, and yet…
The Bad: ...the Buckeyes have felt like they've been missing something all year. Maybe it's quarterback Will Howard, who has been solid but utterly unspectacular, with a knack for throwing some truly rancid interceptions. Maybe it's head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's play-calling, which has felt frustratingly conservative at times, especially against Michigan. Or maybe its just the general air of unease that has hung over this team all season, the stress that comes with the expectations of greatness. Whatever it is, it's the only thing keeping Ohio State from being true title favorites.
Playoff Path: A home game against Tennessee is certainly a winnable start, and the Buckeyes are one of the few teams in the country who would likely be seen as level with Oregon in the second round. From there, there's not a single team in the field who would be favored over Ohio State. If the Buckeyes avenge their earlier loss to the Ducks, things get much smoother for them.
The Verdict: The pressure is on for Day and Ohio State. It's going to take at least three wins (and probably four) to keep the furious fan base at bay. They have the talent to do it, but Day's tenure has shown that having the talent does not always mean it's a sure thing to happen. It probably isn't national title or bust right now, but it's awfully close.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Soto makes Mets the kings of New York
CFB: Warde Manuel explains why SMU stayed in Playoff
CFB: Bluechip programs left out of the Playoffs
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Doug Gottlieb is in over his head